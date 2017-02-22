Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon Steps Down

The long-time Republican majority leader in the House of Representative has stepped down a week after surviving a confidence vote.

Republican Representative Micky Hammon of Decatur announced Wednesday that he was stepping down as majority leader. He will continue to hold his House seat.

Hammon, in a brief statement, said it was time for new leadership for House Republicans.

Hammon has served as majority leader since Republicans won a legislative majority in 2010.

The announcement came a week after Hammon survived a confidence vote during the House GOP caucus meeting. Representative Ed Henry of Hartselle, who sought the vote, said Hammon was not communicating with members and there were other concerns about his leadership.