Alabama Asking U.S. Supreme Court to Allow Execution

The state of Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for permission to proceed with the execution of a man convicted of killing his estranged wife and father-in-law back in 1993.

Yesterday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall asked the nation's high court to overturn an injunction currently blocking Thursday's scheduled execution of 56-year-old Jeffery Lynn Borden.

Late last week, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Borden's execution through Oct. 19. Borden is challenging the constitutionality and humaneness of Alabama's lethal injection procedure. State lawyers argue the U.S. Supreme Court has already allowed four executions to proceed using the same drug protocol. They wrote that Borden's case "presents nothing new that would justify a stay."

Borden was convicted of killing his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, during a Christmas Eve gathering in Jefferson County in 1993.