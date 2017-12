Across much of the state...

Tonight... Cloudy skies. Evening showers, cool with lows in the lower 30's. Chance of precipitation around 40%

Wednesday...Morning clouds, should clear up by the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation around 20%

Along the coast...

Tonight... Partly cloudy skies with showers later. Lows in the mid 40's. Chance of rain around 40%

Wednesday...Morning showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain around 40% in the morning.