Weather may complicate travel for Tide and Clemson fans

The University of Alabama reports the Crimson Tide arrived in Tampa at noon today for Monday's championship game against Clemson. The tigers own flight landed hours later. Some college football fans may not have as smooth a trip. Forecasters are saying travel could be a problem through Saturday, and some flights already have been canceled because of the weather. The game is Monday night. Elsewhere, state government offices in Montgomery and northward closed early Friday because of potential travel problems. Thousands of school workers and teachers got Friday off because of the approaching storm, and some businesses closed early as a precaution.