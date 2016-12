Weather for the "big Christmas clean-up..."

SELMA

MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S.

TUESDAY...CLOUDY WITH A 30 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

Tuscaloosa

MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

MONDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH A 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S.

TUESDAY...CLOUDY WITH A 40 PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

Mobile

MONDAY...AREAS OF FOG IN THE MORNING. PARTLY SUNNY WITH A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 60.

TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A 20 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

Huntsville

MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S. CHANCE OF RAIN 20 PERCENT.

MONDAY NIGHT...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING. SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS AROUND 50. CHANCE OF RAIN 70 PERCENT.

TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE MORNING...THEN BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. A 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.