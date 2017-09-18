We Shouldn't Stick Our Heads In The Sand, But We Do It Anyway

Spoiler alerts are sacred.

We plunge our fingers into our ears when a friend divulges details about a TV series we have yet to finish. We avoid articles that discuss important plot points of a movie we haven't gotten around to watching.

Sometimes, this 'no spoilers' mentality leaks in other parts of our lives. We avoid getting an important medical test done, fearing bad results. We turn off the news when the headlines make us upset, even though the information is pertinent to us. According to economist Joshua Tasoff, this behavior is irrational.

"A person should never avoid information, because information can never hurt a decision."

On this week's Hidden Brain, we discuss information aversion, a concept commonly called the ostrich effect.

