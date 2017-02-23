Vice President Pence To CPAC: 'We're In The Promise-Keeping Business'

Vice President Pence is no stranger to the Conservative Political Action Conference, having addressed the annual gathering nine times before when he was an Indiana governor and congressman.

But on Thursday night he appeared in his new role to give a vigorous defense of the first month of President Trump's administration and pledge that the priorities their team laid out on the campaign trail would become a reality.

"Over at the White House, I like to say we're in the promise-keeping business these days," Pence said, going on to list off the administration's priorities on immigration reform, building a border wall that was a hallmark of Trump's campaign promises, repealing and replacing Obamacare and rolling back many of President Obama's regulations and executive actions.

Pence joked about the fact that he is much different from the commander-in-chief.

"He's known for his bigger than life personality, his charm and his charisma and I'm, like, not," the vice president laughed.

In fact, in years past it's Pence's brand of conservatism that was more germane to the massive gathering that's attracted a mix of social conservative and libertarians instead of Trump's brand of populism. As NPR's Don Gonyea noted, the former reality TV star and real estate mogul "has not always been warmly welcomed in this particular room."

Trump will speak to the gathering on Friday morning.

