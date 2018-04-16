WATCH LIVE: Here Are The Winners Of The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes

Out of more than 2,400 submissions, just 21 distinguished projects will earn gold Monday in New York City. Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy is announcing the winners of the 2018 prize.

Pulitzer judges have whittled their winning group from a vast number of possibilities, and the works they've chosen represent a vast array of styles, mediums and much more. There are photographers, investigators, commentators and cartoonists — and constitute just a few of those honored in the journalism categories.

Add to that number the poets, historians and musicians, among others, and you've got quite a spectrum.

Still, in more than a century, the Pulitzer Prizes haven't shied from the challenge of determining the year's best. Watch the awards live at the link above, and find the categories — and, eventually, their winners — in the list below.



Journalism

Public Service

Breaking News Reporting

Investigative Reporting

Explanatory Reporting

Local Reporting

National Reporting

International Reporting

Feature Writing

Commentary

Criticism

Editorial Writing

Editorial Cartooning

Breaking News Photography

Feature Photography



Letters, Drama and Music

Fiction

Drama

History

Biography

Poetry

General Nonfiction

Music

