Walter Leroy Moody Executed Thursday Night

A man responsible for a wave of terror across the Southeast in the late 1980s was put to death last night.

83-year-old Walter Leroy Moody was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m. last night following a lethal injection at W.C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama.

Moody was convicted of killing U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance and Robert Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia, with bombs sent through the mail. Two other bombs, including one mailed to a Florida NAACP office, were intercepted and did not explode.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says “justice has been served” following the execution.

Moody is the oldest inmate to be put to death since executions resumed in the United States in the 1970s. He had no last statement and did not respond when a prison official asked if he had any last words.