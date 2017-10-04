Voters elect new mayor in Birmingham

William Bell is out and Randall Woodfin is in as Mayor of Birmingham. Voters in the Birmingham mayor's race elected the challenger over incumbent Bell by a wide margin. Al.com reports Woodfin will be the youngest Birmingham mayor in the city's modern history. Woodfin is the youngest mayor since David Fox took office in 1893. News organizations report that Woodfin got almost sixty percent of the votes over Bell's forty percent, and that Bell conceded the race around 10 p.m. last night. Bell had served as mayor since 2010. His staff says the new mayor will take office at the end of November.