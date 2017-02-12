Vietnam War Hero General dies...

Retired Lt. Gen. Harold G. "Hal" Moore who was portrayed by actor Mel Gibson in the motion picture "We Were Soldiers" has died. Moore became a war hero known for saving most of his men in the first major battle between the U.S. and North Vietnamese armies. Joseph Galloway co-authored Moore's book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young." He confirmed Moore's death to The Associated Press. The General died late Friday in his sleep at his home in Auburn, Alabama. Moore was just two days shy of his 95th birthday. He was best known for his actions at the 1965 Battle of Ia Drang, where he was a lieutenant colonel in command of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment.