U. Mobile Announces New Worship Music Master's

The University of Mobile is offering a new master’s degree aimed at educating the next generation of church music leaders.

The new Master of Arts in Worship Leadership and Theology will start next fall, and will combine coursework in music and music education as well as theology and leadership. The degree will be offered mostly online along with a three-day intensive seminar twice a year held on campus and also streamed online.

Dr. Steve Bowersox leads the university’s Department of Worship Leadership. He says the new program comes as church music leaders are expected to inherit more and more responsibilities.

“We found that a lot of churches and pastors were looking for rock stars – a lot of personality on stage. But then they found out that what we really need are musicians, worship leaders that are trained with theology and pastoral skills, rather than just a rock star element.”

The new program will be officially announced at “The Retreat”, a conference for church music leaders tomorrow and Friday at the University of Mobile. Over 300 worship pastors are expected to attend.