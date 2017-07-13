Two New Faces in Gov. Ivey's Cabinet

Two new people are joining Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s cabinet.

Governor Ivey’s office says Jim Purcell has just been named the acting secretary of Information Technology, and Todd Cotton is now the acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

Purcell has worked as the chief operations officer of the Alabama Office of Information Technology since last December. That position involves overseeing all the shared services offered by the agency across the state.

Cotton has served as the chief fiscal officer and assistant commissioner of the Department of Senior Services since 2015.

Purcell is replacing Joanne Hale in the Information Technology office, and Cotton replaces Neal Morrison in the Department of Senior Services.