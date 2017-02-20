Two Inmates Killed in State Prisons

Prison officials in Alabama are investing the beating death of an inmate who was attacked by other prisoners late last week — the second deadly attack on a state prisoner within a 24 hour span.

In the most recent case, the Alabama Department of Corrections says 41-year-old David Sanders was found badly beaten and unresponsive in a dorm of the Elmore Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Sanders was flown to a Montgomery hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday.

Authorities say four inmates are suspected in the death.

In a separate case, authorities say 35-year-old Grant Mickens on Thursday died shortly after he was found with multiple stab wounds in the prison yard of Staton Correctional Facility. A 31-year-old inmate was named as a suspect in that killing.

Governor Robert Bentley is once again advocating an $800 million bond issue to build new, state-of-the-art prisons in Alabama to cut down on overcrowding and, hopefully, prison violence as well. For more on prison reform and justice reform in the state, check out our special series, ...and justice for all.