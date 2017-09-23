Trump Stumps For Strange

President Donald Trump stumped for Luther Strange, despite controversies that dog both candidates in the GOP runoff race for Alabama’s junior U.S. Senate seat. The President declared Strange a "swamp" fighter without close ties to GOP leaders. The runoff remains right between Strange and suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Prosecutors claim Strange’s fundraising chair has ties to a non-profit accused of bribing a former member of the Alabama State House. Moore has his own legal worries as well. Alabama Public Radio broke the story on NPR how the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C. filed a formal complaint alleging Moore’s charity, the Foundation for Moral Law, illegally used its Facebook page and newsletter to promote Moore’s candidacy. The winner of Tuesday’s runoff faces Democrat Doug Jones in December/s general election.