Troy King Files Ethics Complaint in AG Runoff

In the race for Alabama's Attorney General, challenger Troy King is making a big issue of incumbent Steve Marshall's heavy financial support from the Republican Attorneys General Association.

King filed an ethics complaint yesterday arguing those donations are a "flagrant violation" of the state ban on transfers between political action committees, since the group took money from PACs.

RAGA attorney Charlie Spies calls the complaint a "desperate ploy" based on an "incorrect reading of the law."

A 2012 grand jury report, released after complaints were filed against other candidates, noted the state ban couldn't cover out-of-state PACs.

Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton said the commission hasn't formally weighed in, but "practitioners and the secretary of state's office have said that it does not violate any laws."

Secretary of State John Merrill says the commission should issue official guidance.