Top Trump Trade Adviser Touts Tariffs

By editor 18 minutes ago
  • Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, and the Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro watches as US President Donald Trump speaks before signing Section 232 proclamations on steel and aluminum imports in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump on Thursday declared the American steel and aluminum industries had been "ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices" as he signed off on contentious trade tariffs. "It's really an assault on our country," he continued. "I've been talking about this a long time, a lot longer than my political career."
    Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, and the Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro watches as US President Donald Trump speaks before signing Section 232 proclamations on steel and aluminum imports in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump on Thursday declared the American steel and aluminum industries had been "ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices" as he signed off on contentious trade tariffs. "It's really an assault on our country," he continued. "I've been talking about this a long time, a lot longer than my political career."
    MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

There is no trade war between the U.S. and China — yet — but many folks, from American farmers to investors, are worried about what response U.S. tariffs on imports will trigger.

Peter Navarro isn’t concerned.

The White House trade adviser has cheered on imposing tariffs, saying this will curb China’s theft of America’s intellectual property and strengthen both the U.S. economy and the nation’s national defense.

Navarro joins us to talk tariffs and answer your questions about how he sees this economic conflict with China playing out.

GUESTS

Peter Navarro, Director, White House National Trade Council at the White House; chief trade adviser to President Trump.

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2018 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.