Top Stories: Iran's Foreign Minister On Nuke Deal; Facebook's New Standards

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran's Foreign Minister: Renegotiating Nuclear Deal Would Damage U.S. Credibility.

-- Border Patrol Agent Acquitted In 2012 Fatal Shooting Of Mexican Teen.

-- Prince's Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Hospital, Pharmacy Chain.

-- Facebook Updates Community Standards, Expands Appeals Process.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Confirmation Hearing To Be Delayed For V.A. Nominee. (Washington Post)

Suit Filed Against New Indiana Abortion Law. (Indianapolis Business Journal)

Government Seeks E-Coli Source In Contaminated Lettuce. (Washington Post)

Despite Government Action, Nicaragua Protests Continue. (Los Angeles Times)

New Afghanistan Attacks Leave 9 Dead. (RFE/RL)

Ukrainian Agency Hit By Ransomware. (Reuters)