Tommy Tuberville Considering Gubernatorial Run

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville says he’s considering running for governor of Alabama next year.

The 62-year-old Arkansas native tells the Associated Press that he's discussing his options with potential backers. Tuberville says he's awaiting poll results that will gauge public support.

Tuberville coached at Auburn from 1999 to 2008 before finishing his career at Texas Tech and Cincinnati. He's among the most successful coaches in Auburn history, but spent part of his tenure at odds with the school's most powerful boosters.

Tuberville has never held elected office, but he describes his life in college football as "being in politics for the last 40 years."

He would be entering a tumultuous political arena in Alabama. Current governor Robert Bentley faces calls for impeachment, and term limits bar Bentley from running again next year.