A toasty Xmas weekend weather outlook...

Christmas weekend is breaking temperature records, one week after freezing rain and sleet hit parts of the state. Montgomery had a record high temperature on Christmas Eve with seventy nine degrees yesterday, which broke the seventy eight degree high the state capitol reached in 1987. Mobile tied its record high on Saturday of seventy eight. That equals the Christmas Eve high dating back to 1931. That will make it the second year in a row the state has experienced above-average temperatures on Christmas. Forecasters are getting to re-write the record books once Christmas is over.