Thursday School Closings/Delays due to the Cold

Below is a list of schools in our broadcast area that indicate they will be closed or will open late today (Thursday) due to the cold forecast. For the most up-to-date information on how this impacts you, contact the front office of the school your child attends. Pat Duggins

Albertville City Schools (2 hours late)

Arab City Schools (2 hours late)

Athens City Schools (2 hours late)

Colbert County Schools (closed)

Cullman County Schools (2 hours late)

Decatur city schools (2 hours late)

Florence City Schools (Closed)

Franklin County Schools (closed)

Guntersville City Schools (2 hours late)

Huntsville City Schools (1 hour late)

Jackson County Schools (2 hours late)

Lauderdale County Schools (closed)

Madison County Schools (2 hours late)

Marshall County Schools (3 hours late)

Muscle Shoals City Schools (closed)

Riverhill School (closed)

Russellville City Schools (closed)

Sheffield City Schools (closed)

Shoals Christian School (closed)

Tuscumbia City Schools (closed)

Blount County School Systems (2 hour delay)

Chilton County School Systems (closed)

Cullman City School Systems (2 hour delay)

Fayette County Schools (2 hour delay)

Hale County Schools (2 hour delay)

Haleyville City Schools (closed)

Jasper City Schools (delayed until 10 am)

Marion County Schools (closed)

Samford University (closing early at 12 noon)

Walker County Schools (closed)

Winfield City Schools (2 hour delay)

Winston County Schools (closed)