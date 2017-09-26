Three Inmates Stabbed in Alabama Prison

Three inmates have been stabbed in two separate incidents at an Alabama state prison.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections say both incidents were reported Friday at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama. Reports indicate two inmates were stabbed with a makeshift knife during a fight that broke out in the early afternoon. Additional charges are currently pending against 24-year-old Chandler Boone, who is serving a 50-year sentence for a 2013 murder conviction. The wounded inmates are currently in stable condition.

Another inmate was stabbed Friday night in an unrelated incident. Three inmates are suspects in that stabbing; their names have not been released.

The Easterling Correctional Facility remains on lockdown today.

Alabama's prison system has been plagued by violence recently, which many experts attribute to extreme overcrowding and understaffing. Plans to address the issue, including proposals to construct new, larger prisons, have not advanced in Alabama's state legislature.