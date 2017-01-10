Suspect in Tuscaloosa Bank Robbery and Hostage Situation Identified

The man accused of attempting to rob the Alabama Credit Union and taking nearly a dozen people hostage in Tuscaloosa has been identified.

18 year old Cedrick Lamar Collins, of Tuscaloosa was taken into custody a roughly two hours after the standoff began. According to a University of Alabama news release, he’s been charged with first-degree robbery, but more charges will follow.   

Cedrick Collins

Also according to the release, the 11 people who were taken hostage were rescued unharmed, and they and their family will be offered counseling services by the University of Alabama. None of the Alabama Credit Union employees work for the university.

Collins has no known affiliation with the University of Alabama. He has been charged with Robbery 1, with additional charges likely to follow.

