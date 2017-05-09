Super PAC Plans $2.6M TV Ad Buy for Strange

The Senate Leadership Fund is planning a $2.6 million television ad buy on behalf of Senator Luther Strange as the group seeks to ward off challengers for the Senate seat previously held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The super political action committee, with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced the buy yesterday in a show of fiscal force leading up to the Aug. 15 Republican primary.

Senate Leadership Fund spokesman Chris Pack said the buy is just a fraction of what the group plans on spending to support Strange.

Among those challenging Strange in the primary are former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, state representative Ed Henry, and political activist Randy Brinson. Others have publicly mulled the possibility of running but not declared their candidacy, such as Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.

Luther Strange was appointed to the U.S. Senate in February by then-Governor Robert Bentley, who resigned last month amid a scandal and impeachment push. New Gov. Kay Ivey moved the special election to fill Sessions’ seat up to this year.