A Stormy First Monday of 2017

SELMA

TODAY...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY IN THE MORNING. SHOWERS OR SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE MORNING...THEN THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. CHANCE OF RAIN NEAR 100 PERCENT.

TONIGHT...CLOUDY. THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING...THEN CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S. CHANCE OF RAIN 90 PERCENT.

TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.

TUSCALOOSA

TODAY...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY IN THE MORNING. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY IN THE MORNING...THEN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS LATE IN THE MORNING. THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND 70. CHANCE OF RAIN NEAR 100 PERCENT.

TONIGHT...THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING...THEN CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S. CHANCE OF RAIN 90 PERCENT.

TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S. WEST WINDS 5 TO 10 MPH.

MOBILE

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

TODAY...BREEZY. NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS IN THE MORNING...THEN PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. SOME THUNDERSTORMS MAY BE SEVERE IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 90 PERCENT.

TONIGHT...CLOUDY. A 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S.

TUESDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. SOUTHWEST WINDS UP TO 10 MPH.

HUNTSVILLE

TODAY...CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS THIS MORNING...THEN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S. SOUTHEAST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH. CHANCE OF RAIN 90 PERCENT.

TONIGHT...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING...THEN SHOWERS LIKELY AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS AFTER MIDNIGHT. PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S. SOUTH WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH. CHANCE OF RAIN 100 PERCENT.

.TUESDAY...PATCHY FOG IN THE MORNING. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S. WEST WINDS AROUND 10 MPH. CHANCE OF RAIN 20 PERCENT.