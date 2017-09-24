Steve Bannon to campaign for Roy Moore

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon is heading to Alabama to campaign for former State Chief Justice Roy Moore ahead of Tuesday’s GOP runoff election. Bannon will speak Monday at a Moore which will also feature “Duck Dynasty” personality Phil Robertson. Moore is facing current U.S. Senator Luther Strange who held a rally on Friday headlined by President Trump. Both candidates are embroiled in controversies ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Alabama Public Radio broke the news on NPR that the mom-partisan Campaign Legal Center filed a formal complaint that Moore’s charity, The Foundation for Moral Law, broke IRS campaign laws by promoting his campaign. Luther Strange’s campaign finance chair is reportedly connected to a bribery scheme involving for a former member of the Alabama State House. The winner of Tuesday’s vote will face Democrat Doug Jones, a former U.S. Attorney who convicted two members of the Ku Klux Klan involved in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham.