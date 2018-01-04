State Supreme Court Justice Stepping Down

Justice Glenn Murdock is stepping down from the Alabama Supreme Court.

Murdock announced his resignation Thursday in a letter to Governor Kay Ivey. Murdock said his resignation will be effective on Jan. 16.

The retiring associate justice wrote in his letter to Ivey that he wanted to "explore other professional opportunities and other ways in which I might be of service to our state." Murdock said he tried to carry out duties with a goal to "just do what is right in each case." Murdock was elected in 2006 and 2012 to the supreme court. He previously served on the Court of Civil Appeals.