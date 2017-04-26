State Releases Wrong Graduation Rates... Again

Alabama education officials are investigating a series of mistakes after publicly releasing incorrect information about state graduation rates.

Some local superintendents complained that graduation rates posted to the state's website late last week were too low. The Alabama Department of Education acknowledged the error in a statement released yesterday.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance says a number of mistakes were made both in basic procedures and in manipulating data. Sentance says the agency is reviewing what happened and won't release additional numbers until the problem is fixed.

Last year, the federal government last year accused Alabama’s education officials of inflating the state’s graduation rates by including special education students who took life skills classes as graduates. Officials say this year's problem is linked to trying to correct that mistake.