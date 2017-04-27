State Forms Task Force Amid Court Website Concerns

Alabama officials are forming a task force to address concerns about private information about crime victims inappropriately posted to a state website for court records.

The task force as well as other steps are reportedly being taken after a review of Alacourt.com by The Associated Press found the names, home addresses, telephone numbers and other information of rape victims and children who have been molested publicly available on the state-run website.

State officials say they're also adding a feature to the website designed to keep that sensitive information private.

Crime victims say they want their personal information altogether removed from the site, which allows public access to Alabama's trial court records.

Concerns about the site first arose earlier this month, when federal prosecutors charged a man with identity theft. Prosecutors say he used Alacourt.com to obtain the Social Security numbers of about 43 people in order to commit crimes.