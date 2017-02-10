State Bill Blocking "Sanctuary Campus" Funding Passes Committee

An Alabama house committee has approved a bill that would block funding for state universities that defy immigration laws.

Earlier this week, the Americans First Act bill was passed by the House Committee on State Government. It states that all public colleges in Alabama have to comply with existing state and federal laws on immigration, or risk losing all state funding.

The bill comes as colleges nationwide consider adopting “sanctuary campus” policies. Those would protect international students and faculty affected by President Trump’s recent executive actions limiting travel and immigration.

Representative Phil Williams of Huntsville sponsors the Americans First Act. He says the bill really only affects university leadership.

“It’s got nothing to do with students, and immigrants, and foreign students. It’s basically directed at our university leadership to let them know that if they don’t follow federal law, then their funds are at risk.”

Representatives opposing the measure say they see no reason to pass a law telling universities they have to obey the law.

After passing committee, the bill can now be considered by the full state House of Representatives.