State Auditor Wants Governor's Impeachment Probe to Resume

State Auditor Jim Zeigler is asking the House Judiciary Committee to restart an impeachment probe of Governor Robert Bentley. Zeigler sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Mike Jones on New Year's Day asking the committee to resume the investigation.

The committee announced November third that it was suspending proceedings at the request of Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Strange said his office was pursuing "related work.'

The committee's November press statement said Strange was conducting an "investigation of the governor" although Strange did not specifically state that. Zeigler said he thought there was a misunderstanding or that the probe was being deliberately obstructed. Zeigler is a frequent critic of the governor's and has filed multiple lawsuits against the administration.