Spencer Collier Named Selma Police Chief

Former Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Spencer Collier now has a new job title: Police Chief of Selma.

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton announced the appointment yesterday. He released a statement saying Collier's "expertise in law enforcement will benefit our city and help move us forward."

Collier and Melton served together in the House of Representatives. Collier is also a former state homeland security director and a former Alabama state trooper.

Collier has been locked in a public dispute with his previous boss, Gov. Robert Bentley. The governor fired Collier from his position as law enforcement secretary last year. The next day, Collier publicly accused Bentley of having an affair with a staffer and interfering in law enforcement business.

Bentley admitted to making inappropriate comments, but denied a sexual affair and all other allegations. Collier has a pending civil lawsuit against Governor Bentley.