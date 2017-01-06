Snow = Icy roads, and package delays...

Today’s winter storm warning has already closed schools and governmental offices in Alabama, as well as the southeastern U.S. Forecasters are concerned how freezing temperatures after the snow falls could mean ice on the roads that southern drivers aren’t used to handling. What’s worse, snowy condition could mean delayed package deliveries. Shipping giant FedEx says delays are possible for parcels delivered across the country Friday due to winter weather that has swept through its home base in Memphis. The company posted a statement on its website saying FedEx Express experienced "substantial disruptions" at its Memphis hub overnight due to winter weather. The company says "potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S." with a delivery commitment of Friday.