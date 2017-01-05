Snow Day (for some school kids)

These is the latest school districts that have announced Friday closings due to concerns over snow. For the latest information on your child's school, call that school's front office--Pat Duggins
Colbert County Schools
Florence City Schools
Franklin County Schools
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Bibb County Schools
Blount County Schools
Chilton County Schools
Fairfield City Schools
Forestdale Baptist School and Kindergarten
Gadsden City Schools
Jefferson County Schools
Pelham City Schools
Rock Creek Church of God Daycare
Shelby County Schools
Sumiton Christian School
Walker County Schools
The University of Alabama's Tuscaloosa campus will be closed on Friday due to weather concerns. Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday.