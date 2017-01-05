Snow Day (for some school kids)

These is the latest school districts that have announced Friday closings due to concerns over snow. For the latest information on your child's school, call that school's front office--Pat Duggins

Colbert County Schools

Florence City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Bibb County Schools

Blount County Schools

Chilton County Schools

Fairfield City Schools

Forestdale Baptist School and Kindergarten

Gadsden City Schools

Jefferson County Schools

Pelham City Schools

Rock Creek Church of God Daycare

Shelby County Schools

Sumiton Christian School

Walker County Schools

The University of Alabama's Tuscaloosa campus will be closed on Friday due to weather concerns. Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday.