Shootings in Troy Leave One Dead and Four Wounded

Police say they've apprehended a suspect in a series of shootings that left one person dead and four others injured in an Alabama town.

Troy police officers were responding to reports of gunshots at a residence on Sunday when they found a wounded 29-year-old man on the kitchen floor, authorities said. They found two other gunshot victims — a man and a woman — in a bedroom, police said. Another wounded person ended up at a hospital after being driven there in a private vehicle.

One victim — Eddie Blair, 56, of Troy — was found in the backyard of a nearby residence. Police said Blair had been shot in the leg, and was pronounced dead in the yard.

All but one of those who survived the shootings had been released from the hospital by Monday morning, WSFA-TV reported. One of the wounded people was transferred to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment, the station reported.

The Troy Messenger reports all had been shot with a large-caliber handgun.

Charles Louis Foster, 54, surrendered to officers at the police department, Troy police said.

Foster drove himself to the station and surrendered after the shooting, also surrendering the weapon, Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said.

He was being held Monday on one murder count and four counts of attempted murder, police said. It wasn't known late Monday whether Foster has a lawyer who could be reached for comment.

Police said the shootings appeared to be connected to Foster's relationship with the woman who was shot. Foster and the woman both live at the residence, police said.