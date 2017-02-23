This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama. The National Weather Service says the peak storm season in Alabama begins in March and can last until May. While there are no major storm outbreaks in the forecast, now is the time to get ready.

Jason Beaman is a warning coordination meteorologist at the national weather service in Mobile. He says residents should remain prepared because Alabama sees tornados every year.

"We’ve had very violent tornados come across this state that have claimed many lives over the years, so it is a serious situation. So we want to educate people so they can be prepared and make good decisions. Just know what you would do in the case of severe weather or a tornado coming your way. That way, you can put yourself in the best situation possible.”

Beaman reminds residents to develop and practice preparation plans, know the difference between watches and warnings, and set up multiple ways to receive weather-related information.

This week will also end with Alabama's Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from February 24th-26th.