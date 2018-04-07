Several Dead After Car Drives Into Crowd In Germany

Updated at 12:12 p.m. ET

German police say several people died and about 30 were injured when a person drove a vehicle into a crowd of people on Saturday.

The crash happened in Muenster, a western city of about 300,000 people. NPR's Esme Nicholson says the incident was in the city's historic center.

The driver shot himself after the attack, Der Spiegel reports. Police say they aren't looking for any other suspects.

Der Spiegel also says large parts of the city center have reportedly been closed, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Photos on social media showed police responding at a crowded outdoor plaza filled with tables and chairs.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

