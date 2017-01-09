Sessions Spokeswoman on AG Confirmation

The confirmation hearing for Senator Jeff Sessions is set to begin this week.

The Alabama senator has been nominated for the U.S. Attorney General post. Sessions’ nomination has drawn criticism from groups like the NAACP because of comments he made regarding the Ku Klux Klan and his prosecution of three activists accused of voter fraud in Perry County, Alabama. The son of the defendants in that case has come forward to endorse Sessions for Attorney General.

Sarah Isgur Flores is a spokeswoman for Sessions’ confirmation. She says the senator’s work with players on both sides of the political aisle will lead to some tough questions, but will ultimately work in his favor.

“They’ve been working with this guy for 20 years, so it would be odd to come out all of a sudden and have all these revelations about who he is as a person when they’ve worked on these bills, passed these bills together and have been on record saying very laudatory things. Even Eric Holder said he was a great U.S. Attorney, for instance.”

Sessions served as a U.S. Attorney in Alabama and served as the state’s Attorney General. Sessions was also the first member of the U.S. Senate to publicly endorse Donald Trump during his campaign for the Presidency.