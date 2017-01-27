Senior Bowl Kicks Off Tomorrow in Mobile

Some of the best athletes in college football are in Mobile this week, gearing up for the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The game is a chance for standout athletes to practice and play before a host of NFL scouts, before NFL teams draft their next class of players in April. A few of this year’s top prospects, including University of Alabama defenders Jonathan Allen and Reuben Foster, have opted to sit out this year’s Senior Bowl. But the roster still includes four Crimson Tide players, two players from Auburn, and one athlete from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

The teams are traditionally coached by the coaching staffs with the worst record in each NFL conference. That means John Fox and the rest of the staff of the Chicago Bears will coach the South team, with Hue Jackson and the Browns staff representing the North.

This year’s Senior Bowl will kick off tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.