The Science Of Psychedelics, A Genre-Busting Western, And Perfect Poetry For Summer

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our first installment, John Evans, owner of Diesel, A Bookstore, in California, shares his suggestions. Click the audio link above to hear him describe these great summer reads:
How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan
Whiskey When We're Dry by John Larison
The Red Wheelbarrow & Other Poems by William Carlos Williams
Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson
The Gorgeous Nothings: Emily Dickinson's Envelope Poems by Emily Dickinson
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.