School Closings due to the Cold

Below is a list of schools in our broadcast area that indicate they will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the forecast of cold temperatures and possible snowfall. For the most up-to-date information on how this impacts you, contact the front office of the school your child attends. Pat Duggins
Albertville City Schools
Athens City Schools
Blount County Schools
Colbert County Schools
Country Day School
Cullman County Schools
Florence City Schools
Franklin County Schools
Guntersville City Schools
Hartselle City Schools
Huntsville City Schools
Jackson County Schools
Kilby School
Lauderdale County Schools
Lincoln Academy
Madison County Schools
Marshall County Schools
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Riverhill School
Russellville City Schools
Sheffield City Schools
Shoals Christian School
Tuscumbia City Schools
Valley Fellowship Christian Academy
University of North Alabama
Blount County School Systems
Chilton County School Systems
Cullman City School Systems
Fayette County Schools
Hale County Schools
Haleyville City Schools
Jasper City Schools
Marion County Schools
Oneonta City Schools
Samford University (closing early at 12 noon)
Tallapoosa County Schools
Walker County Schools
Winfield City Schools W
inston County Schools