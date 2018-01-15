School Closings due to the Cold

Below is a list of schools in our broadcast area that indicate they will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the forecast of cold temperatures and possible snowfall. For the most up-to-date information on how this impacts you, contact the front office of the school your child attends. Pat Duggins

Albertville City Schools

Athens City Schools

Blount County Schools

Colbert County Schools

Country Day School

Cullman County Schools

Florence City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Kilby School

Lauderdale County Schools

Lincoln Academy

Madison County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Riverhill School

Russellville City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Shoals Christian School

Tuscumbia City Schools

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy

University of North Alabama

Blount County School Systems

Chilton County School Systems

Cullman City School Systems

Fayette County Schools

Hale County Schools

Haleyville City Schools

Jasper City Schools

Marion County Schools

Oneonta City Schools

Samford University (closing early at 12 noon)

Tallapoosa County Schools

Walker County Schools

Winfield City Schools W

inston County Schools