Saraland Officer Shot in Head Now Out of Hospital

A police officer in south Alabama who was shot in the head while on duty has been moved out of the hospital and into a rehabilitation center.

The Saraland Police Department says officer Jackie Tucker's condition has improved greatly since she was shot in mid-December. Tucker had been hospitalized at the University of South Alabama Medical Center since the shooting, but is now being moved to an out-of-state rehabilitation center.

Tucker and her partner were responding to a domestic situation on December 15 when the suspect, Matthew Blake Richardson, opened fire and shot Officer Tucker in the head. Richardson then shot and killed himself.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with expenses related to Officer Tucker's recovery. Since December 22, nearly $12,000 has been raised of a $20,000 goal.