Sarah Palin to stump for Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin will campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama on Thursday. This visit comes one day before President Trump holds a support rally for Moore’s GOP opponent Luther Strange in Huntsville. Palin’s rally will take place in Montgomery after Moore and Strange face off in their first, and only, debate before next Tuesday’s runoff. Former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka will also appear. Strange and Moore, both Republicans, are vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former U.S. Senate seat. The winner will face Democrat Doug Jones in the general election in December. A poll by Emerson College shows Jones running evenly against either Moore or Strange.