Russia: A State Gone Rogue?

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday that 12 Russian intelligence officers were indicted by the Mueller investigation for allegedly conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

The news comes before President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two presidents are holding a summit in Helsinki today, following a two-day NATO summit where Trump openly criticized long-standing American allies. Hear our show about a potential new world order here.

Regarding Helsinki, journalist Masha Gessen spoke to David Greene on Morning Edition on July 13, and she said it’s hard to make predictions about two people whom she considers “habitual liars”.

Russia has denied that its government interfered with the American election, according to The New York Times.

What will come out of Trump’s meeting with Putin? And what’s the future for U.S.-Russia relations?

GUESTS

Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; author of “The New Middle East: The World After the Arab Spring”; @pdanahar

Andrew Weiss, Vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; he served on the National Security Council staff as a Russian expert under President Bill Clinton.

Laura Galante, Senior fellow, Cyber Statecraft Initiative, The Atlantic Council; former director of global intelligence, FireEye: a cyber security company; former cyber threat intelligence analyst, Department of Defense

Christian Caryl, Op-ed editor, international, The Washington Post; former editor of Democracy Lab, Foreign Policy; author of “Strange Rebels: 1979 and the Birth of the 21st Century”; @ccaryl

