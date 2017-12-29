Roy Moore for Alabama Governor?

Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is over…now, is Roy Moore gearing up for a race for Governor? The state of Alabama officially certified Democrat Doug Jones as the state’s new U.S. Senator after a Montgomery judge rejected Moore’s request for a restraining order. The twice removed chief justice alleges irregularities. Political observers think Moore may be setting himself up for a race for Governor. A Moore spokesman dropped a hint about it on CNN last night. Moore's campaign was plagued by accusations of sexual assault and child molestation. Potential candidates for Governor can begin the process of signing up with Alabama’s political parties on January eighth.