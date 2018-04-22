REPORTS: Tornado touchdown in Baldwin County

First responders are at work in Foley following a reported tornado that hit an RV park. The storm is believed to have injured several people, one seriously. Witnesses told reporters the twister touched down near the Anchors Aweigh Trailer Park before moving onto a near Lowe's retail outlet. The incident follows a tornado warning named by the National Weather Service at 3:41 pm when a thunderstorm capable of spawning a tornado was spotted in the Foley area. APR news will be monitoring the situation and update you on apr.org and during Morning Edition tomorrow on Alabama Public Radio.