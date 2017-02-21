Record Year for Alabama Exports

Exports of Alabama-made products totaled well over $20 billion last year, according to Governor Robert Bentley.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that’s a new record high for exports in the state. The previous record was $19.6 billion in 2012.

The state's top export category last year was transportation equipment. Those exports climbed 15 percent to nearly $10.7 billion last year. The Alabama Department of Commerce's Office of International Trade says those transportation products include automobiles, aircraft parts, chemicals and metals. They were shipped to 189 countries last year.

Other top exports were chemicals, primary metals, paper products and some types of machinery.

Commerce Department data states Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom were top markets for Alabama-made products last year.