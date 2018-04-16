Record Rainfall Causes Damage in Clarke Co.

Last weekend was a wet one across the state of Alabama, and forecasters say several spots saw record-breaking amounts of rainfall as well as flooding and rain-related damage.

National Weather Service officials say the rain was extreme in southwest Alabama, especially in Clarke County. Total rainfall for that area this weekend was 9.34 inches. Emergency management officials say 18 car and residence rescues were made Saturday night and early yesterday morning.

At one point, Clarke County officials reported 6 feet of water over the road on Highway 43 near Bassett Creek with multiple vehicles submerged, including a semi truck. EMA officials posted several pictures on Facebook of major damage to area roadways, and areas served by Jackson Water and Sewer are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Other areas didn’t see nearly as much rain, but it was still enough to break daily rainfall records for April 14. New records were set in Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

The weather this week is expected to be warm, sunny and largely dry – thunderstorms could move back in by the weekend.