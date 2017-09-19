President Trump's Alabama Visit Moved to Friday

President Donald Trump will be moving his visit to the Yellowhammer State up. Senator Luther Strange’s campaign team recently announced the President will attend a campaign rally in Huntsville at 7 p.m. on Friday.

President Trump’s visit comes just four days before the Republican runoff election between sitting U.S. Senator Luther Strange and Roy Moore, Alabama’s former chief justice. The two men are locked in a heated race for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

The dead heat comes despite Strange’s Presidential backing and the millions of advertising dollars spent on his behalf in association with political figures such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Despite all that, Roy Moore led Strange by more than 25,000 votes in last month’s primary.

President Trump’s attendance at the campaign rally for Luther Strange will occur at 7 p.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Campaign officials say they will release ticket information later this week.