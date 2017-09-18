President Trump Coming to AL to Support Strange

President Trump will be hitting the campaign trail in Alabama this coming weekend in hopes of boosting Luther Strange ahead of next week’s Senate primary runoff.

President Trump made the announcement via Twitter, saying he’d be in Huntsville Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate and that “’Big Luther’ is a great guy who gets things done!”

Strange, the sitting junior senator from Alabama, is currently locked in a tight race with former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore despite the Presidential backing and millions of advertising dollars from Republican establishment figures like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore and Strange are competing for the U.S. Senate Seat that previously belonged to now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore has earned the support of evangelical voters after being twice removed from his position as chief justice amid a defiant stand against same-sex marriage and a public display of the Ten Commandments in the state courthouse. Moore also earned the support of U.S. Representative and one-time Senate hopeful Mo Brooks, who says he’s already cast an absentee ballot in support of Moore.

Both Moore and Strange have been campaigning hard across the state ahead of the election. The Republican runoff will be held next Tuesday, September 26. The winner will face the Democratic nominee, former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, in a general election on December 12.